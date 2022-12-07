Microsoft Flight Simulator Celebrates 10 Million Pilots – Xbox

Microsoft’s longest-running franchise commemorates community accomplishments.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is thrilled to mark another momentous milestone made possible by our tremendous community. Since the introduction 27 months ago of the latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, we have released 27 robust updates to simmers. All completely free!

On November 11, we celebrated our 40th Anniversary with the release of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition. And, today we are excited to announce that more than 10 million pilots have enjoyed the beauty, awe, and wonder of the world available in Microsoft Flight Simulator across Windows/PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox console.

We would not have reached any of these milestones without the continued support of our amazing community and their ongoing engagement and contributions. Because it’s a day for celebrating numbers, we want to share a few more impressive accomplishments of our community:

500 million flights

40 billion miles flown

Equivalent of 10 million trips around the Earth

Equivalent of 200 round trips from the Earth to the Sun

And we’re just getting started! We have exciting plans for 2023 and beyond. Join the 10 million pilots in Microsoft Flight Simulator today! The sky is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

For the latest information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, stay tuned to @MSFSOfficial on Twitter.

$95.99 From light planes to wide body jets to gliders and helicopters, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition. The world is at your fingertips. The Premium Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition includes everything from the Deluxe Edition plus 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 5 additional handcrafted international airports. Premium Deluxe Additional Aircraft

• Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

• Cirrus Aircraft SR22

• Pipistrel Virus SW 121

• Textron Aviation Cessna Citation Longitude

• Zlin Aviation Shock Ultra Premium Deluxe Additional Airports

• Denver International Airport (USA)

• Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates)

• Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

• Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom)

• San Francisco International Airport (USA) Explore Your World

• Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with over 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

• Living World – The Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which includes live traffic, real-time weather, and animals. Earn Your Wings

• Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

• Checklist System – From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist. Test Your Skill

• Live Weather -The weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

• Day and Night Engine – Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

• Aerodynamic Modeling – A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience. Microsoft Flight Simulator has fulfilled the aspirations of aviators worldwide for 40 years. Celebrate the award-winning franchise with the 40th Anniversary Edition, loaded with all-new features, aircraft and content that span the history of aviation. The 40th Anniversary Edition update introduces:

• 1 true-to-life Airbus A310 Airliner

• 2 helicopters and 14 heliports

• 2 gliders and 15 glider airports

• 7 famous historical aircraft including the Hughes H-4 Hercules (aka the Spruce Goose)

• 4 classic commercial airports

• 24 classic missions from the franchise’s past

$71.99 From light planes to wide body jets to gliders and helicopters, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition. The world is at your fingertips. The Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition includes everything from the Standard Edition plus 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 5 additional handcrafted international airports. Deluxe Additional Aircraft

• Diamond Aircraft DA40-TDI

• Diamond Aircraft DV20

• Textron Aviation Beechcraft Baron G58

• Textron Aviation Cessna 152 Aerobat

• Textron Aviation Cessna 172 Skyhawk Deluxe Additional Handcrafted Airports

• Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)

• Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

• Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

• O’Hare International Airport (USA)

• Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (Spain) Explore Your World

