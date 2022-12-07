Microsoft Promises to Bring Call of Duty to Nintendo If the

In a recent development, Microsoft‘s executive announced that if the (Activision-Blizzard) acquisition goes through, the Call of Duty franchise will be available on the Nintendo Switch.

The massive $69 billion acquisition of the video game developer Activision Blizzard has yet to be finalised while it undergoes review by antitrust authorities in the United States.

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022

Analysts said Xbox boss Phil Spencer‘s statement was an attempt to reassure consumers that the acquisition would not hurt competition. Spencer stated that the ten-year term specified in the agreement between Nintendo and Microsoft was chosen to reassure players that both companies will be partners in the industry for the foreseeable future.

It’s just about picking an expiration date, not with the goal of ever expiring, but just like, the legalese of a document has to say this goes through some date,” Spencer said. “But once we start working with a platform, just like we have with with Minecraft, both on PlayStation and on on Nintendo’s platform, our goal would be to continue to support those customers.”

Spencer stated that they had informed Activision Blizzard of the partnership and that the two companies were currently in the planning stages. Company leaders are also eyeing ways to improve their cloud gaming service, which lets customers play games via internet connection rather than buying them.

If the Activision acquisition goes through, Microsoft will have access to Activision’s extensive library of games, which will expand the company’s gaming library for the service.