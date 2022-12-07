Ministry steps up dissemination of law on environment, natural

Secretary of State of the Ministry of Environment, Chay Samith and Kun Sophea, Deputy Governor of Kampong Cham, organized a two-day workshop to disseminate the law related to the environment and natural resources.

Sophea stated that at present, the Kampong Cham Provincial Administration has been paying the utmost attention to the management of the natural resources in the province and the environmental protection.

The secretary of state also stated that the current dissemination of laws related to the environment and natural resources is being carried out for two days under the initiative of Say Sam Al, Minister of Environment, with the participation of lawyers of the Ministry of Environment.

There are a number of legal standards, especially the implementation of decentralization and co-decentralization reform policies, the implementation of safe villages, communes, and urban solid waste management policies, conducted by the Ministry.

Samith further stated that in the past, the Ministry of Environment has disseminated the importance of environmental protection and disseminated relevant laws on the environment and natural resources, along with a number of legal documents to improve environmental protection.