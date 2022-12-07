Molly Hagan, 87, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville.

Ms. Hagan loved being with her family and spending time with friends.

Ms. Hagan is survived by four children, Joe Hagan and his wife, Donna, of Jasper, Indiana, Donna Boatman and her husband, Michael, Rick Hagan and his wife, Kelly, of Colorado, and Melinda Sauer and her husband, Chris, of Louisville; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosemary Gibson of Radcliff; and a host of extended family and friends.

A celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Ben Underhill officiating.

Visitation is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In memory of Molly’s generous spirit, donations can be made to Feeding Kentucky at feedingky.org/fky-donation-form/.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.