Montgomery, Jr., Pastcolee

Pastcolee Montgomery, Jr. was born on December 10, 1949, to the late Pastcolee Montgomery and Mable (Hall) Montgomery in Morganza, Louisiana. He attended Batchelor High School in Batchelor, Louisiana and attended Southern University A & M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Pastcolee majored in the Science of Business. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was married to Esther Guidry Montgomery, and three children were born to this union. Brandy Montgomery-Sutton, Patrick Montgomery and Chelsea Montgomery. He retired after 30 years as a Store Manager for Target, a National Retail Store in Austin, TX. He was a person that was well-loved in his Community for his unique style of compassion and personality. He made you laugh when you were sad and cheered you up when you were mad. He was an avid Golfer who loved to play in the Tournament having the opportunity to play in the Pro-Am Legends of Golf in 1992. Pastcolee, accepted the Lord at an early age, being baptized by the late Rev. J. W. Roy of Morganza, La. He worship at the Mt. Era B. C. in Morganza, La. He continued to serve the Lord at Shoreline Christian Center in Austin, TX. Pastcolee served in the Men’s Ministry, Usher and a Prayer Partner. Pastcolee was known as “Buddy”, departed this life on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Seaton Hospital in Round Rock, Texas. He leaves to cherish in his memory: his wife of 50 years, Esther Montgomery of Round Rock, Texas. Two daughters, Brandy Montgomery-Sutton and James Sutton, Round Rock, Texas. Chelsea Montgomery of Austin, Texas and One son Patrick Montgomery of San Antonio, Texas. Two grandchildren, Topanga Sutton, and Gavin Sutton. Two sisters, Dorothy Fields (Author James) of Sansui, California, Rosie Wells-Spence (David) of Baytown, Texas. Two nephews, Reginald Hall Wells (Cheryl Wells) of Killeen, Texas, and Darryl Fields (Gill) of Oakland, California. Three nieces, Cynthia Fields, Richmond, Texas, Mona Fields of Suisun, California, and Cassandra Fields of Vallejo, California. Special Cousins, Israel Sidney (Joyce), Ralph Sidney (Pam), all of New Orleans, Louisiana. He later discovered through 23 and Me (Genealogy Research) that his biological father was the late Mac Arvilian Rivet of Morganza, Louisiana. Pastcolee, preceded by his father and mother, Pastcolee and Mable Montgomery. One brother, Ronald Joseph Montgomery. One sister, Anna Bell Hall. Two uncles, Rev. William Gilbert and Willie Mason. Great aunts, Amanda Clark, Nancy Paige, and Sarah Smith. The family of Pastcolee Montgomery laid him to rest on December 7, 2022 at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. We thank everyone for your thoughts, prayers, phone calls, cards and words of kindness during this difficult time. As firm believers in Jesus Christ, we rest in his comfort and grace. Amen.