Mum-of-two with no voice box performs surprise Christmas carol

But with the aid of a smart instrument called an Electrospit, high speed Vodafone 5G network, and Martine’s vocals, Tanja was able to sing a surprise rendition of “Silent Night” to her sister on her doorstep.

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon’s live vocal sounds were transmitted from a studio to Mia’s house and into the Electrospit, which Tanja wore around her neck, allowing her to shape Martine’s sounds into her sister’s favourite carol.

Thanks to the speed of the 5G, there was no delay in Martine’s vocals reaching Tanja – with the duo performing in perfect unison.

Tanja, from Leeds, is incredibly close to her sister Mia, but during her treatment and through her early recovery, lockdown prevented them from being together.

This Christmas, Tanja wanted to give Mia a surprise she would never forget.

Tanja said: “The hardest thing about this (having my voice box removed) was the loss of my singing voice – and although I do still have a voice, it’s not the one I was born with.

“My sister and I have always been very close, and she has always been my biggest fan.

“Being able to surprise her on her doorstep and perform in this whole new way felt really special – I never thought I’d get to perform again in this way.”