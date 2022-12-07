NCIS fans fear Gibbs death as CBS star drops crossover ‘bodybag’

Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) is just one of the stars from NCIS who’ll soon be joining forces with NCIS LA stalwarts G Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) as well as Hawaii’s Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills). There have been a few pictures and plot details released to tease what’s in store from the January 2 event, but the latest spoiler from actor Valderrama has left a number of fans concerned there could be an exit for former leading man Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

After all, Gibbs hasn’t been seen in the world of NCIS since he decided to enjoy some downtime in Alaska at the start of season 19.

Alden Parker (Gary Cole) has since led Torres, Knight (Katrina Law), McGee (Sean Murray) and the rest of the team in Gibbs’s absence and a return has looked increasingly unlikely.

But could CBS bosses really be lining up his death? Fans have shared their concern after a new snap was shared on Valderrama’s Instagram.

He’s joined by NCIS LA’s Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) Callen as well as Hawaii’s Jesse and Tennant, and Parker, McGee, Knight and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) also strike a pose.

