Neil Diamond gives rare performance years after retiring due to

Neil Diamond, 81, surprised the audience on the opening night of the Broadway show, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, with a rendition of his iconic hit Sweet Caroline. The unexpected singalong was Neil’s first time performing in New York since his 2017 Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He then took the microphone to sing the crowd-pleasing anthem from his box seat.

After walking the red carpet at the opening night alongside his wife Katie McNeil, 52, Neil entered the theatre to a standing ovation, People reports.

In 2018, Neil announced he was retiring from concert touring because the disease had made it “difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis”.

Thousands of fans and famous faces have since taken to the comments to commend the legendary singer.

The user wrote in the caption: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but Neil Diamond, who retired from performing five years ago because of Parkinsons, just had a Broadway show of him open and it at the opening night he did this.”

He said at the time: “It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring.

“I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows…

“I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”