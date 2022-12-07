Netflix Series Make Up 60% of Google’s 2022 ‘Year in Search’ List

As the year winds down, we begin receiving data or tidbits from sources like Google recapping the year that was. With their newly released Year in Search data for 2022, we can see what TV shows and movies had the highest spikes in search traffic for the year. While Netflix held its own in the TV show lists globally, in the US and in the UK, none of its movies made an appearance.

Released in the final month of each year, Google’s Year in Search provides an interesting (albeit not perfect) way of looking at what trended in 2022. Because of how these lists are populated, movies and series that dominated the news cycle over a shorter period feature more prominently.

Look no further than the UK list where G.I. Jane features, no doubt caused by many Brits wondering what movie Chris Rock was referring to before he was promptly slapped.

Per Google, here’s how these lists are populated:

“Lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year when compared to the previous year.”

Here’s how the global top 10s breakdown for movies and TV shows in 2022:

Top 10 Shows on Google’s Year in Search 2022 Global List

Euphoria (HBO) House of the Dragon (HBO) Moon Knight (Disney+) The Watcher (Netflix) Inventing Anna (Netflix) Dahmer (Netflix) The Boys (Prime Video) All of Us Are Dead (Netflix) The Sandman (Netflix) Heartstopper (Netflix)

Top 10 Movies on Google’s Year in Search 2022 Global List

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) Black Adam (WBD) Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) The Batman (WBD) Encanto (Disney) Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Jurassic World Dominion (Universal) K.G.F: Chapter 2 Uncharted (Sony) Morbius (Sony)

Trending Shows and Movies on Google Search in the United States

In the United States, where the rivalry between distributors and streamers is fierce, Netflix only took home three spots in the TV series list and, just like the global list, none of its 2022 movie slate featured.

Top 10 Shows on Google’s Year in Search 2022 US List

Euphoria (HBO) Stranger Things (Netflix) The Watcher (Netflix) Inventing Anna (Netflix) House of the Dragon (HBO) Moon Knight (Disney+) Yellowstone (Paramount Network) The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Top 10 Movies on Google’s Year in Search 2022 US List

Encanto (Disney) Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) The Batman (WBD) Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) Black Adam (WBD) Jurassic World Dominion (Universal) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) Morbius (Sony) Turning Red (Disney)

Trending Shows and Movies on Google Search in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Netflix dominated the most trending list, with Stranger Things taking home the crown as the most trending TV show of 2022. The TV mini-series Stay Close also overperformed in the United Kingdom, taking home the third spot.

Top 10 Shows on Google’s Year in Search 2022 UK List

Stranger Things (Netflix) The Watcher (Netflix) Stay Close (Netflix) The Tourist (BBC) Euphoria (HBO) House of the Dragon (HBO) Inventing Anna (Netflix) I’m a Celeb (ITV) Dahmer (Netflix) Moon Knight (Disney+)

Top 10 Movies on Google’s Year in Search 2022 UK List

Encanto (Disney) The Batman (WBD) Uncharted (Sony) Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) Black Adam (WBD) Top Gun (Paramount) Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) G.I. Jane (Disney) Jurassic World Dominion (Universal) Morbius (Sony)

You can see the full breakdown of Google’s Year in Search list with more countries on its official hub page.