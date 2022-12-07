Categories
Gaming

New Avatar adventure


Play as yourself or as your favorite characters, as the Avatar Legends DLC comes with 50+ new skins, including Aang, Korra, Zuko, and Katara! And to celebrate the launch, you’ll also find something special in the Dressing Room: a free Blue Spirit Mask! I don’t know about you, but I sure feel ready to set off on this epic quest now to master the four elements. Download the Avatar Legends DLC* and become the hero that restores peace to the four nations!

*Requires the latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately). Redeem free item by 1/13/23; limit 1 per person. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon Avatar: The Last Airbender and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.



