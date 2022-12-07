New video for The Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere”

The Beatles‘ Revolver track “Here, There and Everywhere” is getting a new video.

The animated clip is set to premiere Wednesday, December 7, at 9 a.m. ET on YouTube. You can check out a preview now via The Beatles’ Twitter.

“Follow the band on tour as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads and gigs, with only each other to rely on,” says producer Richard Barnett of Trunk Animation, which created the video. “A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom.”

In October, a deluxe reissue of Revolver was released, featuring various new mixes of the original 1966 record, as well as a collection of outtakes and a four-song EP that includes the non-album tracks “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.” Following the reissue’s arrival, Revolver re-entered the top five on the Billboard 200.

Several other ﻿Revolver﻿ tracks have gotten new, animated videos in conjunction with the reissue, including “Taxman” and “I’m Only Sleeping.”