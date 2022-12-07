NFL Week 13 Stats: Davante Adams dominates Chargers and Rams set

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams comes down with a second incredible one-handed catch in as many weeks, this one for a touchdown in the win over the LA Chargers

Sky Sports statistician – and big Buffalo Bills fan – Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 13, including Davante Adams doubling up on huge receiving days against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles Rams reaching a new record low for a defending Super Bowl champion.

With their victory over the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers became the franchise with the most wins in NFL history.

Franchise with the most wins in NFL history Franchise Wins Packers 787 Bears 786 Giants 713

The last time a team other than the Bears had won the most games in NFL history was way back in 1921 when the Buffalo All-Americans held the lead, before the Bears (then known as the Decatur Staleys) took over.

The Cleveland Browns scored three non-offensive touchdowns in their win over the Houston Texans, courtesy of a 76-yard punt return by Donovan Peoples-Jones, a four-yard fumble return by Denzel Ward, and a 16-yard interception return by Tony Fields. The only other time the Browns scored three non-offensive TDs in a single game in the Super Bowl era was in Week One of the 1989 season when they won 51-0 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last time any team scored as many as three non-offensive touchdowns in a single game was the New Orleans Saints in Week Six of the 2017 season when they defeated the Detroit Lions 52-38.

The Washington Commanders tied 20-20 with the New York Giants for the first tie between two NFC East teams since the same two tied 7-7 in Week 13 of the 1997 season.

The Los Angeles Rams‘ defeat to the Seattle Seahawks was their sixth loss in a row this season, setting a new record for any reigning champion in NFL history.

Most losses in a row by a defending Super Bowl champion Team Season Streak Rams 2022 6 Steelers 2009 5 Giants 1987 5 Chiefs 1963 5 Giants 1928 5

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in succession as Patrick Mahomes suffered his first defeat in November or December since he lost to the Tennessee Titans on November 10, 2019. Sunday’s defeat broke a streak of 26-straight wins for the Chiefs QB in November and December – the longest winning streak across any two-month span in NFL history.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders continued his dominance over the Los Angeles Chargers, catching eight passes for 177 yards. Coupled with his 140 receiving yards in the Week One meeting between the two teams, he became the first player to have more than 140 yards receiving in two games against the same opponent in a season since Andre Johnson did so for the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

Only four times in their history have the Dallas Cowboys scored more points than the 54 points they managed in their Sunday night victory over the Colts. The Cowboys also became just the third team in NFL history to score at least 33 points in the fourth quarter. On December 10, 1925, the Chicago Cardinals scored 33 points against the Milwaukee Badgers, and on September 30, 2007, the Lions scored 34 points against the Bears.

Most points scored by the Cowboys in a single game Opposition Season Points 49ers 1980 59 Lions 1968 59 Washington 2021 56 Eagles 1966 56 Colts 2022 54

On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady led the 44th fourth-quarter comeback of his storied career, setting a new NFL record and surpassing Peyton Manning’s mark of 43.

