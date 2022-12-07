Noel Fielding bids farewell to Great British Bake Off’s Matt

Noel Fielding, 49, gave his heartfelt thanks to Matt Lucas for “three amazing years”, saying he would miss the comic’s trademark Boris Johnson impressions lightening the mood on set. Former Little Britain star Matt had revealed he was saying goodbye to The Great British Bake Off as he could no longer juggle all of his work commitments.

Amid tearful farewells for the 48-year-old host, Noel Fielding chimed in on his Instagram page, uploading a photo of the pair together to 1.3 million followers along with a lengthy goodbye message.

“So sad that @realmattlucas is leaving the show! Farewell buddy thank you for 3 amazing years,” he exclaimed.

“I will really miss your spark and huge smile in the tent and I will miss your kindness as a person and to all the bakers.

“I will miss your sense of the absurd and your silliness. I will miss all the times the four of us giggled together,” he continued.

