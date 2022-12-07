Norway mayor announces resignation; ‘It’s been an honor to

NORWAY – The mayor of Norway resigned from her position at the end of Monday’s town council meeting.

Norway Mayor Tracie M. Clemons said 2023 would be a new year in more ways than one.

“It’s going to be a different year. With that, unfortunately, I will not complete my term. This is (a) first-hand announcement even for the council. Effective Dec. 31, 11:59, I will resign as the mayor for the town of Norway. I do have my resignation letter here,” Clemons said.

Her resignation letter, which was submitted to each council member, along with both the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office and the South Carolina Municipal Association, was brief.

“Let this letter serve as my official resignation as the mayor of the town of Norway. … It’s been an honor to serve in the capacity as mayor, and I wish the town of Norway continued success,” the letter read.

No specific reason was given for her departure.

Ahead of her resignation announcement, the mayor thanked everyone for their support during her administration, along with the town staff, including the clerks and the police department, and the council members.

“This is the end of another year for this administration. Three years in, and I just want to thank everybody for their support, for your concerns, for bringing your inquiries to the town council meetings, or just a phone call to the town hall on whatever those inquiries are,” Clemons said.

“We thank you for being patient with us. … I want to thank all the council members for their hard work. Sometimes it’s not easy, especially when you’re trying to get things done. You can’t please everybody. You just can’t. All you can do is your best. I can say that that is one thing that I have done,” the mayor said.

Clemons said per town ordinance, Mayor Pro Tem Kelvin Crosby will serve as the mayor until a successor is elected.

“Councilman Crosby, I need to have a conversation with you immediately after this meeting so we can get things moving,” she said.

The Norway Town Council is made up of council members Greg Covington, Almanda Holiday, Jacqueline Tyler and Crosby.

Aurora Smalls, director of the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office, said a special election will have to be held next year to fill Clemons’ unexpired term. She was still working on the details Tuesday afternoon.

“We would have to have a special election before the next regular election, which is scheduled for November 2023,” Smalls said.

Clemons said, “For the next three weeks, Councilman Crosby and I will be in communication, especially with the clerk. A lot of things have to get closed out, which I’ve already started some time ago. So, again, unfortunately I will not complete my term.”

She continued, “It’s been a journey, it’s been an experience. So, again, I want to thank the council, the staff, all the employees, the citizens, those that voted for me, those that didn’t vote for me. I appreciate that, too. Alright? So my time has been served.”

Clemons pledged her support for whoever is elected the next town mayor.

“I thank you for an eye-opening experience, and the next mayor, whoever that may be, I am completely and utterly here to support you in whatever you need,” she said.