Norway MOF Updates 2023 Tax Rates

The Norwegian Ministry of Finance Dec. 5 updated the tax rates for 2023. The announcement includes measures to set the: 1) corporate and individual income tax rates at 22 percent; 2) special tax rate at 71.8 percent on income from petroleum extraction, treatment, and pipeline transport; 3) basic tax rate for hydropower at 57.7 percent, corresponding to an effective rate of 45 percent; 4) maximum individual tax rate at 47.4 percent for taxpayers covered by the pension income deduction; 5) depreciation rate at 30 percent for electric vans; 6) social security contribution rate on wages, and entrepreneurs in childcare and …