Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Winter 2024/2025 & Summer 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line has unveiled its winter 2024/25 and summer 2025 Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe itineraries.

The cruise line sails to nearly 4,000 destinations around the world. In addition, Norwegian offers ‘Extraordinary Journeys’ immersive voyages collection that sails to once-in-a-lifetime destinations, such as Antarctica and Egypt.

“When planning new itineraries, we listen to our guests and provide them with the ultimate cruise vacation,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our itineraries are designed to provide longer port hours and less sea days to truly allow our guests the opportunity to dive into the cultures and destinations they are visiting. It’s a way to reconnect with the world around them, and with our promotion, we make it easy.”

Following are the newly announced winter 2024/25 and summer 2025 Norwegian Cruise Line sailings by region.

Greek Isles, Israel & Egypt

Norwegian Viva will offer select roundtrip seven-day Greek Isles voyages from Athens, as well as nine-to-11-day sailings between Haifa, Athens, and Istanbul, from May – November 2025. Highlights of some sailings include a 15-hour long port stays in Jerusalem and calls to Alexandria/Port Said, Egypt.

Northern Europe

Norwegian Prima will sail a series of 10-and-11-day voyages between London and Reykjavik from May – September 2025. Itineraries to call on Geiranger, Alesund, Flåm, Bergen, Brussels, Akureyri, Isafjordur, and Amsterdam.

Mediterranean

Norwegian Breakaway will offer a series of nine-and-10-day roundtrip Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona with an overnight call to Florence/Pisa from April – October 2025. Two itineraries will make stops in Ibiza, Cagliari, Naples, Rome, and Cannes.

Caribbean

Norwegian Prima will sail roundtrip from New York City, offering 10-to-12-day Caribbean sailings from November 2024 – March 2025. Stops will include Puerto Plata, San Juan, Basseterre, St. Thomas, Tortola, and Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda.

Norwegian Viva to homeport in San Juan from December 2024 – April 2025 for seven-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean sailings. These cruises include zero at-sea days, with port stops in Castries, Bridgetown, Oranjestad, Kralendijk, and Willemstad.

Norwegian Escape to sail seven- and 14-day Caribbean cruises December 2024 – March 2025 from Galveston, Texas. Seven-day Western Caribbean cruises will call on Costa Maya, Cozumel, Roatan, and Harvest Caye. 14-day Eastern Caribbean voyages will include port stops in St. Thomas, Castries, George Town, Cozumel, and Great Stirrup Cay.

Alaska

Norwegian Joy will return to Alaska for another season from late April through October 2025. The ship will offer nine-and-10-day roundtrip sailings from Seattle, with scenic sailings to Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, and stops in Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan.

Panama Canal

Norwegian Encore will traverse the Panama Canal during its 21-day ‘Extraordinary Journey’ voyage that starts October 13, 2024. This sailing starts in Seattle and ends in Miami. Port stops include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Puerto Quetzal, Panama City, Cartagena, and George Town.

Extra Savings

In addition to the new itinerary announcements, Norwegian Cruise Line has rolled out a new promotion offering the second guest in a stateroom the opportunity to sail free. According to Norwegian the deal “provides travelers with a total value of up to $3,450 in savings, when combined with the Company’s guest-favorite Free At Sea offer, which provides cruisers the choice of up to six perks including free unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free WiFi, discounted rates for friends and family, and free roundtrip airfare for the second guest.”

