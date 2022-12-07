Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Winter 2024/25 and Summer 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled its winter 2024/25 and summer 2025 cruises sailing to Europe, Caribbean, and Alaska.

“When planning new itineraries, we listen to our guests and provide them with the ultimate cruise vacation,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our itineraries are designed to provide longer port hours and less sea days to truly allow our guests the opportunity to dive into the cultures and destinations they are visiting. It’s a way to reconnect with the world around them, and with our promotion, we make it easy.”

Highlights from the new deployment include:

GREEK ISLES, ISRAEL AND EGYPT

The Norwegian Viva, the second vessel from the Prima Class of ships set to debut in August 2023, will offer select roundtrip seven-day Greek Isles voyages from Athens (Piraeus), Greece, as well as nine-to-11-day open jaw sailings between Haifa, Israel; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and Istanbul, Turkey from May through November 2025. The voyages will call to ports such as Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Iraklion, Greece; offer 15-hour long port stays in Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel; and call to Alexandria and Port Said, Egypt, allowing plenty of time for guests to visit the pyramids, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

NORTHERN EUROPE

From May through September 2025, the Norwegian Prima will sail a series of 10-and-11-day open-jaw voyages from London (Southampton), England and Reykjavik, Iceland offering guests dream itineraries calling to Geiranger, Norway, home to Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its stunning blue waters, steeps cliffs and waterfalls. The various itineraries will also call to Alesund, Flåm and Bergen, Norway; Brussels/Bruges (Zeebrugge), Belgium; Akureyri, Isafjordur, Iceland, and Amsterdam.

MEDITERRANEAN

Starting April 2025 through October 2025, the Norwegian Breakaway will offer a series of nine-and-10-day roundtrip Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona, Spain with an overnight call to Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy providing cruisers a full two days to explore the destination and immerse themselves in the history and culture around them. The two itineraries will call to bucket-list destinations such as Ibiza, Spain; Cagliari, Naples and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Cannes, France, and more.

CARIBBEAN

Sailing roundtrip from New York City, the Norwegian Prima will offer 10-to-12-day Caribbean sailings beginning November 2024 through March 2025 visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda.

For the second year, the Norwegian Viva will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico from December 2024 through April 2025 offering seven-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean sailings with zero sea days allowing cruisers to explore a new warm-weather destination each day. The various itineraries will include calls to Castries, St. Lucia, and Bridgetown, Barbados on the east, while select itineraries will call to the ABC Islands: Oranjestad, Aruba; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Willemstad, Curaçao; and more on the west side of the Caribbean.

The Norwegian Escape will sail seven- and 14-day Caribbean sailings from December 2024 through March 2025 from Galveston, Texas. The vessel will offer seven-day Western Caribbean itineraries calling to Costa Maya, and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; as well as Harvest Caye, NCL’s resort-style destination located in Southern Belize. For those searching for an extended vacation and looking to break the norm from a traditional Western Caribbean itinerary, the ship’s 14-day Eastern Caribbean voyages will include visits to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Castries, St. Lucia; George Town, Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, and much more.

ALASKA

During the Alaska season from late April through October 2025, Norwegian Joy, will make her return to The Last Frontier and offer nine-and-10-day roundtrip sailings from Seattle.

PANAMA CANAL

The Norwegian Encore will traverse the 40-mile Panama Canal during her unique 21-day Extraordinary Journey starting Oct. 13, 2024 from Seattle and sailing down the West Coast to San Francisco and Los Angeles; Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Mexico; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Panama City, Panama; Cartagena, Colombia; George Town, Grand Cayman and ending her voyage in Miami.