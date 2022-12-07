Nurse who filmed up gowns of unconscious patients is struck off





A perverted nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious patients has been struck off. Paul Grayson was jailed for 16 years in May after pleading guilty to a string of offences including voyeurism, taking or possessing indecent images of children, sexual assault, upskirting and installing equipment to enable viewing a person doing a private act.

A sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court heard that Grayson’s ‘perverted lusts’ caused him to film patients and staff at Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, and two women as they showered, used the toilet and recovered from surgery. During one shocking incident , Grayson filmed a woman while she lay unconscious, and even moved her underwear so he could film her genitals, Yorkshire Live reports. He retained footage collected over a number of years, and even categorised images he had taken. One of his victims said his crimes had “torn her to pieces.” Sentencing Grayson, Judge Jeremy Richardson told him that he “was the architect” of his own misfortune and had “brought shame on an honourable profession” and had committed a “grotesque breach of trust.”

He said: “You were a nurse and a high level of trust was reposed in you as it is in healthcare professionals. “Patients are often seen in undress and any nurse who betrays that trust as you have done must not only be expelled from the profession, but punished.” And Grayson, who is in his 50s, was stripped of his licence to practise and struck off the nursing register at a Nursing and Midwifery Council tribunal on November 30. Yorkshire Live reports the tribunal panel members found that Grayson’s fitness to practise is impaired by reason of his convictions. READ MORE: Women plagued by pigeons obsessed with solar panels over their homes

Documentation from the tribunal said: "The panel determined that nurses occupy a position of privilege and trust in society and are expected at all times to be professional and maintain professional boundaries. "Patients and their families must be able to trust nurses with their lives and the lives of their loved ones. "To justify that trust, nurses must be honest and open and act with integrity. They must make sure that their conduct at all times justifies both their patients' and the public's trust in the profession." The hearing was told Grayson's victims had suffered "extensively" and one patient had turned down treatment because they were scarred by it. The NMC panel concluded: "The panel determined that sexual assault and voyeurism are a very serious breach of the trust and confidence placed in Mr Grayson as a professional. "The patients, families and colleagues affected by Mr Grayson's conduct have suffered extensively. The panel considered in one case, a patient has been reluctant to obtain treatment and delayed doing so because of their experience. "The panel determined that Mr Grayson's conviction for sexual offences could also prevent future patients accessing care due to fear of being a victim of abuse."

Documentation added: “The panel finds that patients, family members and members of the public were put at risk and were caused physical and emotional harm as a result of Mr Grayson’s conduct. “Mr Grayson’s conduct and conviction has breached the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession and therefore brought its reputation into disrepute…. “Mr Grayson’s convictions raise questions about his overall integrity which may undermine public confidence in the profession.” An interim suspended order was put in place for the 28-day appeal period, when an appeal against the decision could be made.