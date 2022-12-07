Nurse who works 16 hour a day speaks out about ‘draining’ work





Rachael, a nurse who runs an A&E department at a hospital in South East England, described a working day at the hospital, which includes working a 16-hour shift, dealing with abuse from patients and seeing as many as 20 patients an hour.

Rachael told the Mirror she leaves her home for work around 6:20am in the morning, will usually get a break around 3:45pm and then gets back home around 10pm. She said: ”I’ve been an A&E nurse for 11 years and our shifts are getting busier. We work all bank holidays and treat everything from open wounds and broken bones. “I can assess as many as 20 patients in one hour, as well as having to maintain those booked in, and dealing with the patients coming in from ambulances.” She also oversees her whole A&E department, which includes managing students, alongside junior staff and taking care of admin work.

Rachael recalls comforting a fellow coworker who was upset about dealing with tough night shifts, in which they dealt with “high levels of aggression” as well as having to provide “more acute care” due to how busy it can be. She said: “I check with my colleague about how she is feeling now, and we talk about the confrontation, the accusations that we are not ‘doing enough’, along with some of the worst language we hear.” The nurse then gets on with her shift, which includes “medical emergencies, cardiac arrests, acute problems with breathing, septic patients and intubations”. She continued: “These are all happening among the medically unwell, injured, or those who look well before quite how gravely unwell they are becomes apparent via assessment.” Rachael also says she sometimes has a “knot” in her stomach due to how long the hospital queues can be, while dealing with “nursing unwell patients while assessing new ones who are a mixture of injuries and people with medical complaints.” She also recounts dealing with people with broken bones or in a great deal of pain, saying how ”difficult” it is to prioritise certain patients when 15 other people are still waiting to be seen. READ MORE: 10,000 ambulances A WEEK are stuck in A&E queues

Rachael said that while working these long day shifts, she often doesn’t see her children for days at a time, and still has to pick up extra shifts due to low pay. She said: “We work 37.5 hours a week but it ends up being much more than that. It doesn’t leave much time to juggle your own family life. “It’s emotionally draining work and it can be difficult to keep a harmonious personal life. “I work two to three extra shifts a month to make ends meet. If our full-time pay doesn’t cover the cost of your outgoings then there’s something wrong with the system.” The nurse added: “Many nurses are struggling, particularly as the workforce includes more women and single parents. We also have nurses starting with up to £50,000 worth of student debt on £24,000 starting salaries.” DON’T MISS:

Rachael’s story comes at a time nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will be striking on December 15 and 20. This week the nursing organisation wrote to Health Secretary Steve Barclay about a report recently published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and stated it was “categorical evidence that the United Kingdom values nurses less than others”. The OECD’s Health at a Glance: Europe 2022 report looked into nursing pay compared to other countries and adjusted to the cost of living, which using this formula converted a NHS nurses wage to £29,710, while the average nursing wage in 20 European Union countries was £30,400. The pay in other countries such as Luxembourg was £57,530, Belgium was £53,650, in the Netherlands, it was £43,580, in Iceland it was £40,650, in Denmark it was £40,300 and in Germany, it was £37,980. Pat Cullen, the General Secretary for the RCN, said in her letter: “This clearly shows that UK nurses fare worse than most other European countries not only in comparison to national average earnings, but in relation to their incomes failing to keep up with the day-to-day cost of living.”