Ocala Downtown Market is the place to be Saturdays in Ocala,


Two years ago, when the pandemic overwhelmed the world and sent everyone into lockdown, open-air markets and venues like the Ocala Downtown Market struggled to stay afloat. Independent vendors depend on the revenue they make at these events. When Dawn Bowman took over management of it, she knew she had a challenge ahead of her.

“It (the market) was pretty much in the red when I took over,” she said. “The person who was in charge of it before me resigned suddenly, and there wasn’t time to hire someone new in time to train with her. So I volunteered as a sort of interim director, thinking I’d just get it on its feet to the end of the year until we could find the right person.”

That was in September 2020. Bowman and her team at the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership (CEP) have since taken the Downtown Market from a venue of 26 vendors to over 100, and the crowds have increased exponentially.



