Ollie’s boosts top-line sales in a highly promotional environment

Harrisburg, Pa. – Although sales got a little rickety in late October, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is generally pleased with the underlying trends it has been seeing.

“[W]e are operating in a highly promotional and inflationary environment. Despite these challenging times, we are going to control what we can control, staying laser focused on running a great business,” said John Swygert, president and CEO.

During the third quarter ended Oct. 29, comp store sales rose 1.9% on top of a 7.5% increase in the year-ago period. The top-performing categories included lawn & garden, hardware, food, health & beauty aids and sporting goods.

Net sales increased 9.0% to $418.1 million.

The close-out chain opened 15 new stores and closed one store, ending the quarter with 463 stores in 29 states, a year-over-year increase in store count of 8.7%. To support new store growth, Ollie’s is finalizing plans to open its fourth distribution center in Princeton, Ill. and will expand its DC in York, Pa. next year.

In an inflationary environment, the company is well positioned to serve budget-conscious consumers, said Swygert.

“We’re liking the way the fourth quarter is shaping up. We had a strong Black Friday day and a Black Friday weekend and we continue to see some nice trends in the business. So we’re obviously pretty comfortable where we’re sitting today and we feel good with the business,” he said.

Ollie’s missed its earnings target in Q3. Net income slipped 0.4% to $23.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, increased 4.6% to $23.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

See also: