Our Favorite Pieces of Pet-Friendly Furniture That Hide Fur and

Many companies these days recognize the important role pets play in our lives. Pets are more like children to us than ever before. So, family friendly and pet friendly often go hand-in-hand. Look for or ask about fabric options that fall into this category. They should be performance or commercial grade. This means they have a double rub count of at least 15,000. It also often means you can toss them in the washing machine and spot clean very easily. Anything that requires hand washing or stains easily should be avoided.

Leather and faux leather are favorites among pet owners. This is because leather is meant to be lived in—and it lasts a long time. Distressed leather looks intentional over time (whereas distressed linen can fray or rip because it becomes too thin). Scratches from nails or thick paw pads add character to leather and faux leather and blend together over time. Cats also have a hard time digging their claws into it and you can wipe up spills very easily on the smooth surface.

Microfiber velvets are also great for pet parents, especially cat owners. Anyone with a cat knows that fabrics with lots of tiny spaces for cats to sink their claws into are very bad ideas. All it takes is one scratching session and your couch turns into the favorite scratching post. Microfiber velvet is seamless and doesn’t provide as much opportunity to dig in. The same thought process applies to any tightly woven fabrics.