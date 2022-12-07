‘Our Relationship Isn’t Normal’: Jaishankar Speaks on India-China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke on India’s ties with China and said efforts to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will not be tolerated. Speaking during the Winter Session of Parliament, he said relations with China are not “normal”, which he said is evident from the last few years.

“Diplomatically, we’re clear with Chinese we won’t tolerate attempts to unilaterally change LAC. If they continue to do that and build up forces which constitute serious concerns in border area then our relationship isn’t normal, and that abnormality is evident in last few years,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

During the session, Jaishankar also said India’s diplomacy continued apace amid the country’s growing global interests, expanding footprint and more intensive partnerships.

Just last week, China had said it was opposed to the joint Indo-US military exercises being held near the LAC, asserting that it violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.

The 18th edition of the India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ is currently underway in Uttarakhand, about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a PTI report said.

The nearly two-week exercise began earlier this month. It aims to enhance interoperability and share expertise between both armies in peacekeeping and disaster relief operations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s reference to the 1993 and 1996 agreements is interesting as India termed the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) attempts to move a large number of troops to the disputed areas in the LAC in eastern Ladakh in May 2020 violated the bilateral agreements.

