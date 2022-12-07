Overwatch 2: Season 2 is Now Live – Xbox Wire

Summary The newest tank hero, Ramattra, joins the fight in Season 2

Jump into the new map Shambali Monastery and experience favorite returning maps, including Rialto and Blizzard World

Get ready for seasonal events, such as Winter Wonderland, Battle for Olympus, and Lunar New Year

Play the new tank Ramattra and take the battle to Shambali Monastery. Fighting for a better future for all Omnics, Ramattra joins Overwatch 2 as its latest Hero. Ramattra can completely change forms as part of his core kit, the first for any Overwatch Tank hero, and makes every moment different with his abilities and playstyle.

Visit Zenyatta and Ramattra’s home at the Shambali Monastery, the newest Escort map. Ascend the winding path walked by countless Omnics who sought refuge and transcend opponents with masterful skills.

Hero Balance Updates

Within the new season for Overwatch 2, we addressed some feedback we received from the community to bring more hero balance to competitive play.

First up is adjusting the lethality of Sojourn’s Rail Gun. Players have found it challenging to reach the highest tiers of Competitive ranks if they do not have the same mechanical skills as Sojourn players. We will be encouraging players to make use of Sojourn’s high mobility for devastating close distance hits.

Another hero receiving some major changes is Doomfist. While the playstyle core will remain the same to his Hero identity, new updates will help Doomfist better support the team’s front line.

In addition, expect some changes across Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symettra, which will be live as of today.

Classic, Fan Favorite Locales

Players can not only dive into the newest map, Shambali Monastery, but return to some past fan favorite maps and see other locations in a new light. Visit the picturesque town of Rialto or catch some fun rides at Blizzard World, the most epic place on earth. Oasis and Nepal now features different times of the day for players to battle in, while the Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar maps are rotated out.

New Greek Mythology Battle Pass and Battle for Olympus Mode

Gods and legends from Greek Mythology are the theme of Season 2. Play your way through the Battle Pass or upgrade to the Premium Battle Pass to get even more glorious mythological rewards such as the Legendary Poseidon Ramattra, Legendary Hades Pharah, and the all-new Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin. This mythic skin includes new customizations, weapon models, voice lines, and special effects.

A variety of heroes will be instilled with god-like powers in our brand-new game mode, Battle for Olympus! Play the limited-time event starting from January 5 through January 19 and look out for new skins throughout the season that might give you an idea on what’s to come!

Limited-Time Events and Twitch Drops

Get ready for three limited-time events this season! On top of the Battle for Olympus, classic Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year events will return with fan favorite modes with even more seasonal rewards to earn. You can earn new skins from each event just by playing the game and completing event challenges! Get the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte in Winter Wonderland, the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy in the Battle for Olympus, and the Legendary Kkachi Echo in Lunar New Year. Winter Wonderland will take place from December 13 to Jan 4 and you can experience Lunar New Year from Jan 17 until February 1!

Get your hands on even more Season 2 rewards by watching Overwatch 2 streamers who have enabled drops on Twitch. Look out for a Legendary Ramttra skin and many more Twitch drops this season.

Hero Challenges

We have released a new feature of Hero Challenges that you can take on to unlock heroes you have not yet earned. By selecting the Challenge of the Hero you want to unlock, you will be placed in the Practice Range so you can learn how to play the hero and ultimately overcome challenges that require winning Overwatch games.

If you are looking for a faster way to unlock the hero without participating in Hero Challenges, you can purchase them in the in-game store to get immediate access. For all Overwatch 1 owners, you can receive the three new Overwatch 2 heroes Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko just by logging into the game! This Hero bonus will end by the start of Season 3 so make sure to login before then.

Overwatch® 2 Blizzard Entertainment ☆☆☆☆☆

2010 ★★★★★ Overwatch 2 is an always-on and ever-evolving free-to-play, team-based action game set in an optimistic future, where every match is the ultimate 5v5 battlefield brawl. Team up with friends and dive into the reimagined PvP experience as a time-jumping freedom fighter, a beat-dropping battlefield DJ, or one of over 30 other unique heroes as you battle it out around the globe. 36 HEROES, 23 MAPS AND 6 GAME MODES

Lead the charge, ambush your enemies, or aid your allies as one of 36 distinct heroes. Take them into battle across 23 futuristic maps inspired by real-world locations, and master six unique game modes. SEASON TWO IS NOW LIVE

New heroes, maps, and game modes will be added in seasonal updates every nine weeks. Drop into Season Two to unlock the latest hero, Ramattra, and over 20 tiers of completely free rewards on the Battle Pass. Purchase the Premium Battle Pass to unlock even more cosmetic rewards including the all-new Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin, legendary skins, sprays, voice lines, weapon charms, and more! A mobile phone number must be linked to your Battle.net Account to play Overwatch.