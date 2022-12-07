Path of Titans Updates with a New World, First Pterosaurs, and

Path of Titans, the dinosaur MMO survival game, launches the biggest update yet, just in time for the holidays! Discover yourself awakening in Gondwa, as the new pterosaur Thalassodromeus and plesiosaur Kaiwhekea in the fresh flagship island world, a mix of Mediterranean island landscapes on a diverse archipelago. Get your first look at the new creatures in the gameplay trailer featuring conservationist Robert Irwin, of the Australia Zoo.

Dive through undersea canyons as the first aquatic plesiosaur Kaiwhekea, and catch thermal updrafts to carry you high into the skies as the first flyer, the Thalassodromeus pterosaur! Towering spires, ocean cliffs, canyons, hidden refuges and more await you on servers with up to 100 players.

Join your fellow dinosaurs, plesiosaurs and pterosaurs in the coastal habitats of this chain of islands, in an open-world sandbox MMO adventure with 30 playable dinosaur species included in the Founder’s Edition.

The world of Path of Titans has expanded in many ways, new underwater home caves and quests, new aquatic NPCs to hunt, and roosts and cliffs for Thalas to perch. Discover the hidden caves and burrows above and below the ocean blue, and interact with the many new denizens of the seas.

The team at Alderon Games wants to thank the Xbox Insider Hub community for the feedback and support through the development of Gondwa. Months of optimizations will be apparent across the game, and several of the features of the new Unreal Engine 5 have been integrated into this update. The flight and swimming systems have been months in progress, and everything related to the new vertical gameplay elements have been tested in Xbox Insider Hub with a diverse group of gamers for months, many thanks to all who participated!

Important to mention are the improvements to Waystones, and transporting to friends in game. This has been requested often, and the team has made some changes to simplify the system, with some gameplay mechanics added to maintain balance and prevent exploits or abuses.

This update brings the total number of playable characters to 30, and launches the second official 8km x8km map Gondwa, to join the upland forest map Panjura. Fill out your roster of dinosaurs and customize and thrive through life cycle growth and 70+ abilities, and over 100,000 cosmetic variations of skins in game.

From first attempts at flight, learning to dive for fish, catching thermals, and mastering hunting large land prey, find your wings with the first available pterosaur in Path of Titans. Your long necked, needle toothed ‘Kai’ rules the waterways of Gondwa, guide your plesiosaur and master skills in the rivers, lagoons and inlets in competition with crocodilian Sarcosuchus and the hulking Spinosaurus. Discover even more with Community Mod creatures and maps available today. Modding is fully supported! Download free community creations such as creatures, maps, game modes, with more being created all the time!

Take to the air and the sea, and be among the first to chart the islands of Gondwa in the Founders’ First Flight in Path of Titans!