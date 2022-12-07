Pedestrian Fatally in Hit-and-Run Crash on Yellowstone Boulevard

Houston, TX. (December 7, 2022)- One person was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on November 30, 2022, in Houston, Texas. The accident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Yellowstone Boulevard near St. Augustine Street. Police reported that the pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck by a westbound Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of the Dodge fled the scene of the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been provided at this time. The cash remains under investigation.

We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

Pedestrian Accidents in Texas

According to statistics published by the Texas Department of Transportation, approximately 3,700 people lose their lives in collisions across our state each year. Sadly, over 600 victims are pedestrians traveling by foot outside of vehicles. When pedestrians are fatally injured in motor vehicle accidents, they often leave behind families and friends who are devastated by their loss. In some cases, surviving relatives can contact a wrongful death attorney in Texas to get justice.

Our Texas pedestrian accident attorneys at The Benton Law Firm have over two decades of combined experience fighting on behalf of grieving families. Our team works diligently to help relatives recover the maximum amount of compensation for funeral services, pain and suffering, and various other damages incurred after losing a loved one. When victims die in these horrific accidents, due to the negligent actions of others, their families can contact our law firm at (214) 777-7777 to get the justice and compensation they deserve.

Note: The information included in this post was derived from secondary sources and has not been independently confirmed. Any inaccurate information will be corrected immediately after being brought to the site’s attention. If you identify any false information within this story, please inform us immediately so we can adjust the post to contain the most accurate information available surrounding this event.

Disclaimer: The intent of this post is to provide general information to our readers and to help improve the safety and quality of life for those who live in our state. At The Benton Law Firm, we intend to honor those who are victimized in accidents across Texas. We aim to provide up to date information to the public surrounding these incidents in hopes of helping others avoid becoming victims themselves. If anyone is involved in an accident we would like to make sure they know how to respond, should a tragedy occur. Information in this post, should not be considered legal or medical advice. You should seek further assistance from a legal or medical professional if you or a loved one is a victim in an accident. The photos depicted in these posts are not representative of the actual accident scene.

Request for Removal