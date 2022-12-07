Pensioner couple clear debts and ‘live the dream’ after advice

The over 50s face having their retirement savings “eaten up” by debt as many will fail to clear their mortgages, credit cards, overdrafts and other borrowings. They are set to owe £62 billion in total after they stop working.

The cost of living crisis will make it even harder to pay them down, said Matthew Ellis, head of lifetime mortgage specialists OneFamily Advice, which carried out the research.

“Carrying debt into later life can seriously eat into a pension and people may need to work longer to pay it off.”

One in three homeowners are considering taking out an equity release scheme to raise the cash they need to get debt free.

The over 50s have high levels of home ownership and many have benefited from decades of property market growth, Ellis said. “Equity release can help pay off debts without having to downsize and leave a much-loved home.”