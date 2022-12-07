Pensioners are forced to work as crisis bites

Pensioner households need £20,000 a year for a comfortable retirement and inflation is driving that up all the time.

Retired households aged between 65 and 74 spend £383.40 a week on average, adding up to £19,936.80 a year.

Once households turn 75 that drops to £15,680 a year while the average household needs £25,040, new analysis from pension provider iSIPP shows That leaves an annual shortfall of £10,000 for a single pensioner living solely on the new state pension, which is paid to those who retired from April 6, 2016 and currently worth a maximum £9,627.80 a year.

It will continue to fall well short of requirements when it rises to £10,600.20 from April.

Older people who retired on the basic state pension may face even greater hardship. It currently pays just £7,376.20 a year at most, which will rise to £8,121.20 in 2023, leaving a huge income gap unless retirees get additional state pension such as S2P or Serps.

Single pensioners face the biggest challenges as they will get only one state pension, while couples should get double the income but may still find retirement hard as costs rocket.

Pensioners are hard hit by inflation as they spend relatively more of their money on food and energy, which have risen faster than anything else Gas and electricity bills have almost doubled while food costs 16 percent more. By contrast, recreation and leisure costs, which elderly people spend less on, are up just 11 percent.