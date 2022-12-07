Pensioners urged to check if they qualify for £3,500 boost

Pensioners across the country are being urged to check if they are entitled to Pension Credit as soon as possible to ensure they stand the best chance of qualifying for an extra £324 cost of living payment. The deadline to qualify for the payment ends on December 18, and people can check their eligibility using the online Pension Credit calculator.

Pension Credit is designed to help people over state pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, but people do not need to be in receipt of the state pension to receive it.

Currently, it tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £182.60 per week for single pensioners and to £278.70 for couples, and these figures are only due to increase by 10.1 percent from April 2023, as confirmed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in November’s Autumn Statement. This will raise the rates to £201.05 and £306.85 a week, respectively.

Those in receipt of the credit are also granted access to a wide range of other benefits, including help with housing costs, council tax or heating bills – in addition to the extra cost of living payments.

To find out whether they’ll be able to claim the valuable income boost, those over the state pension age are being urged to check the online Pension Credit calculator.

