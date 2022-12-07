People Are Just Discovering Mrs. Claus’ Real Name After Ryan

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a history of cropping each other out of pictures.
A few years back, he did it on her birthday:
And she did it back on his:
They’re big ole’ jokesters!!!
And now Ryan committed a cardinal cropping sin in a picture they took with Mr. and Mrs. Claus…
He cropped out Blake’s feet!
Which, like, is apparently a thing. People hate when their feet are cropped out!! How dare he!
So, Ryan apologized for his grave mistake.
But I don’t really care about any of that because it’s stupid.
I care about his original caption:
And I’m not the only one who noticed. One of the top comments is about someone just discovering Mrs. Claus’ name.
This person thought her name was Sharon.
And this person thought it was Mary.
But apparently it’s Jessica!
So that’s why some people call her Jessica.
According to the *very official* site “Talk to Santa,” if you must call Mrs. Claus something, then you can call her “Jessica.”
The site says: “If you MUST know (her first name), you can call her by her middle name, Jessica. This has been the common belief over the last few decades, and many people outside of the North Pole will call her Jessica Claus around the Christmas holiday.”
So, there ya have it. If you want to be like the North Pole locals, you can call her Jessica!
Source link