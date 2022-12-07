Pets deserve a safe and happy holiday too – Gunnison Country

During the holidays, people enjoy getting together with friends and family, decorating their homes, drinking and eating treats and sweets and, especially in the Gunnison Country, enjoying outdoor fun in the cold and snow. Pets can, and do enjoy some of these activities, but they can present significant dangers to our four-legged friends.

A little vigilance will go a long way toward keeping them safe and happy this holiday season.

Plants, trees and decorations

Some popular holiday plants are very toxic to both dogs and cats, including poinsettias, holly, mistletoe, daffodils, amaryllis and lilies. Even a few bites of a daffodil can cause kidney failure, and even death in cats. Amaryllis (we just sent one to a friend who thankfully doesn’t have any pets) contains substances which cause salivation, intestinal problems and pain, lethargy and tremors in both cats and dogs. The oils in Christmas fir trees can be irritating and the needles, if ingested, can also cause obstructions and punctures.

Decorations and ornaments can present even greater dangers. Even a single strand of tinsel has the potential to wrap itself around a pet’s intestine and cause a life-threatening blockage.

Pets are like young children — they’re curious, want to pick up everything and many things go directly into their mouths. So you’ll need to devise strategies to restrict your pets’ access to holiday items that can harm them. Baby gates, exercise pens and constant supervision have always been our primary choices.

To protect furry family members, it might be best to not have some of the above-mentioned plants in your home at all.

Social activities

In general, pets thrive on routines and predictability. Over the holidays, you may be away from home more attending holiday parties and events. If your pets aren’t getting their exercise, play and social needs met they can become destructive, soil in the house, or even develop anxiety problems.

Having family and friends come to visit can be enjoyable for very sociable pets but extremely stressful for less outgoing, aggressive or shy individuals. If your pets don’t enjoy social interactions, meet their needs by creating a comfortable private space in another part of your house with their food, water, beds and interactive toys to keep them occupied. Cats, especially, are less likely to enjoy visitors and will appreciate having their own quiet area.

Food, drink and more

It’s important to remember that raisins, grapes, onion and the sweetener xylitol are particularly dangerous to dogs, and chocolate is for both dogs and cats. Avoid giving your pet bones, because they can splinter, causing intestinal damage or even fractured teeth. Fatty foods can easily cause pancreatitis, so limit your sharing to a bit of lean meat or a vegetable, or even better high quality pet treats.

It’s definitely not a good idea to share any alcoholic beverage with your pets. Their smaller size means even small amounts can have big negative effects. A drunk pet is not funny. Any recreational drug — legal or otherwise — poses a great risk of harm and even death and must be kept away from all pets.

Outdoor activities

We know from personal experience how easily a dog can become hypothermic, and it’s a terrifying experience. Your dog’s fur coat may not be sufficient to protect her from Gunnison’s frigid temperatures during outdoor activities. Ice balls that form between your dog’s toes during hikes and walks are very painful, so consider a coat and booties as a Christmas present for your favorite canine. Cats shouldn’t be outside for very long, if at all, during cold holiday weather.

To make the holiday season happy for your pets, think about what you already know your pets enjoy, and just provide more of those things! Most pets are fairly easy to please and want some combination of more exercise, more play time or more time snuggling with you on the couch next to the fire. No matter what you celebrate this season, we wish you and your critters a season filled with joy and love.

(Suzanne Hetts and Daniel Estep are certified animal behaviorists and part-time residents of Gunnison.)