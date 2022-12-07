Pets of the week: Shy dog named Lacey in search of a peaceful

While a lot of dogs click instantly with new people and find home quickly, some shelter pets have to wait a little longer. Lacey is one of those dogs. She is frequently overlooked due to her need for time and patience in a new home. This girl adores the staff members and volunteers she gets to see every day but runs and hides from new friends. Potential adopters just need to understand that she needs to get comfortable with you on her own terms, and that takes time. Once Lacey gets a chance to come out of her shell, she is the sweetest girl. The shelter’s staff can’t rave about her personality enough. She loves to give kisses, sit on your lap and play. Because of her nervousness, she is suited best for a home without kids. Lacey does get along with some other dogs as long as they are calmer and give her space. She is a girl that craves peace in her home.

Where: Humane Society of Catawba County

Breed: Retriever and Labrador mix, female

Age: 5 years 9 months

Adoption Fee: Sponsored by Gena Jenkins with Realty Executives through Saturday