Plot Holes In Yellowstone We Still Can’t Explain – Looper

“Yellowstone” has its share of rivalries, but none can hold a candle to the family feud between siblings Beth and Jamie Dutton. In the finale of Season 4, Beth finally seems to get her revenge, holding information that could destroy her brother once and for all. But, when scrutinized even just a little bit, her extortion scheme doesn’t really add up.

It all starts with Jamie’s real father, Garrett Randall, who hires a gang of thugs to assassinate the entire family. When Beth learns that Jamie’s birth father is responsible, she doesn’t out him right away. Instead, after Jamie begs her not to tell their father, she uses her leverage to force him into killing Randall and disposing of the body at the train station (the spot where the Duttons have long dumped the bodies of their murder victims). The final touch comes when she snaps a photo of him with Randall’s corpse just when he’s about to toss the body into the canyon. Beth later shows her father the photo and tells him plainly, “Now you own him.”

We’re not quite sure how Beth or John “own” Jamie with this information. Surely if she went to the authorities then any investigation would reveal a vast web of lies, murder, and corruption at the ranch, not to mention the train station itself. If authorities went to retrieve Randall’s body, they would no doubt unearth more than one family secret, many of which were buried by Beth’s husband, Rip Wheeler. Has she really thought this through?