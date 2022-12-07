Pokemon Go’s December Community Day Will Feature More Than 15

Pokemon Go’s final Community Day for 2022 is coming, and it’s going to be a big one. Niantic has announced that all the Pokemon featured in Community Days over 2021 and 2022 will be returning for the upcoming event, through wild encounters, field research, and raids.
Players will have the chance to play catch-up on missed Community Days, with 15 Pokemon returning in wild encounters, and more yet available through field research, eggs, and raids. Players will also be able to evolve a number of Pokemon with limited featured attacks over the course of the weekend.