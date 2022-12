Pokemon Go’s December Community Day Will Feature More Than 15

Pokemon Go’s final Community Day for 2022 is coming, and it’s going to be a big one. Niantic has announced that all the Pokemon featured in Community Days over 2021 and 2022 will be returning for the upcoming event, through wild encounters, field research, and raids.

Players will have the chance to play catch-up on missed Community Days, with 15 Pokemon returning in wild encounters, and more yet available through field research, eggs, and raids. Players will also be able to evolve a number of Pokemon with limited featured attacks over the course of the weekend.



<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Pokemon%20GO%20-%20Season%209%3A%20Mythical%20Wishes%20is%20here%21″,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”Publisher Asset”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/28\/d0505f17-5b8f-4b7f-bf88-e0384f5784d4\/trailer_pokemongo_season9_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/28\/d0505f17-5b8f-4b7f-bf88-e0384f5784d4\/trailer_pokemongo_season9_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/28\/d0505f17-5b8f-4b7f-bf88-e0384f5784d4\/trailer_pokemongo_season9_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/28\/d0505f17-5b8f-4b7f-bf88-e0384f5784d4\/trailer_pokemongo_season9_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/28\/d0505f17-5b8f-4b7f-bf88-e0384f5784d4\/trailer_pokemongo_season9_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/28\/d0505f17-5b8f-4b7f-bf88-e0384f5784d4\/trailer_pokemongo_season9_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″> You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter \/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: Pokemon GO – Season 9: Mythical Wishes is here!

The event runs across December 17 and 18, with the bulk of encounters occurring during the traditional Community Day hours of 2 PM to 5 PM local time, with the chance of encountering a shiny also boosted during this period. Featured Pokemon will also appear at lower volumes between 9 AM and 9 PM across both days.

The featured Pokemon for Saturday, December 17 are:

Sandshrew

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Geodude

Hoppip

Spheal

Stufful

The featured Pokemon for Sunday, December 18 are:

Teddiursa

Galarian Zigzagoon

Starly

Roggenrola

Litwick

Deino

The following Community Day Classic Pokemon also have a chance of appearing across both days:

In addition to the traditional Community Day encounters, the weekend event will also see previous Community Day Pokemon appearing in one star raids, including:

Machop

Eevee

Roselia

Swablu

Duskull

Shinx

Gible

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawatt

Fletchling

More Community Day Pokemon will also be available to hatch from 2km eggs, and can be encountered through timed research.

If you’re missing an evolved Community Day Pokemon, here’s the full list of Pokemon that can be evolved between 9 AM and 9 PM during the event to unlock a featured move.

Venusaur Evolve Ivysaur (Bulbasaur’s Evolution) during the event to get a Venusaur that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Sandslash Evolve Sandshrew during the event to get a Sandslash that knows the Charged Attack Night Slash.

Alolan Sandslash Evolve Alolan Sandshrew during the event to get an Alolan Sandslash that knows the Fast Attack Shadow Claw.

Alolan Golem Evolve Alolan Graveler (Alolan Geodude’s Evolution) during the event to get an Alolan Golem that knows the Fast Attack Rollout.

Dragonite Evolve Dragonair (Dratini’s Evolution) during the event to get a Dragonite that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

Jumpluff Evolve Skiploom (Hoppip’s Evolution) during the event to get a Jumpluff that knows the Charged Attack Acrobatics.

Swampert Evolve Marshtomp (Mudkip’s Evolution) during the event to get a Swampert that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Walrein Evolve Sealeo (Spheal’s Evolution) during the event to get a Walrein that knows the Fast Attack Powder Snow and the Charged Attack Icicle Spear.

Staraptor Evolve Staravia (Starly’s Evolution) during the event to get a Staraptor that knows the Fast Attack Gust.

Gigalith Evolve Boldore (Roggenrola’s Evolution) during the event to get a Gigalith that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Beam.

Chandelure Evolve Lampent (Litwick’s Evolution) during the event to get a Chandelure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist.

Hydreigon Evolve Zweilous (Deino’s Evolution) during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Bewear Evolve Stufful during the event to get a Bewear that knows the Charged Attack Drain Punch.

Obstagoon Evolve Galarian Linoone (Galarian Zigzagoon’s Evolution) during the event to get an Obstagoon that knows the Charged Attack Obstruct.



Teddiursa evolution Ursaluna is a special case: players wanting to unlock the Charged Attack High Horsepower will have to evolve an Ursaring into Ursaluna between 2 PM Saturday to 6 AM Sunday, or between 2 PM and 9 PM Sunday, during the event’s “special full moon”.

Players wanting more opportunities to encounter Community Day Pokemon will also be able to purchase a $1 Special Research story, or gift it to friends.