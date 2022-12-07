Presbyterian Men’s Tennis Unveils 2023 Spring Schedule

CLINTON, S.C. — Presbyterian College men’s tennis program and head coach John Collins have announced their upcoming spring season schedule.

“We are all really excited to start competing again this spring,” Collins said. “Our team really pushed hard this fall and accomplished a lot and now it is time to shift our focus and be ready for a challenging team schedule. Our conference schedule is always incredibly difficult and we also have some great opportunities against nationally and regionally ranked teams to help us accomplish our team goals of winning the Big South Conference, finishing in the top ten of the Carolina Region, and finishing in the top 75 of the national rankings.”

The Blue Hose begin the dual match season with two matches in Norfolk, Virginia against Georgetown on January 14 and the host school Old Dominion on January 15. Presbyterian travels to Atlanta to play a doubleheader against Georgia Tech on January 19. Presbyterian plays at Lander on January 20. The Blue Hose finish the month of January with road matches at Kennesaw State (January 27) and UNC Wilmington (January 29).

The month of February begins with road matches at Limestone (February 3), Mississippi State (February 5), and UNCG (February 17). The Blue Hose face Tennessee Tech in their home opening match on February 18. Presbyterian travels back to Atlanta to play Georgia State on February 24. The month of February ends with home matches against Chattanooga and North Georgia on February 26.

Big South Conference play starts in March. Presbyterian begins league play with home matches against Gardner-Webb (March 3) and Campbell (March 4). PC travels to Virginia to play Big South Conference foe Longwood on March 11. Presbyterian plays non-conference matches against Emmanuel at home (March 11), and road matches at Charlotte (March 17) and Elon (March 25). The month of March concludes with a road Big South Conference match at Radford on March 31.

In April, Presbyterian plays South Carolina State on the road on April 2. Then, in their regular-season finale, the Blue Hose play Big South Conference opponent UNC Asheville on the road on April 12. The four-team Big South Conference Tournament will take place at Marion Diehl Park in Charlotte, N.C., April 21-22.



