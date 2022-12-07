Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed by celebrity





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity friends and members of the Royal Family have snubbed the couple’s Netflix miniseries. According to The Daily Mail, key allies, including Elton John, Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and Prince Harry’s “surrogate Dad”, the music producer David Foster aren’t taking part in the programme.

It is believed that former US President Barack Obama and chat show Queen Oprah Winfrey have also snubbed the Sussexes. Perhaps, given the deep rift between Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes, there won’t be any royal “talking head” in the series, not even Princess Eugenie, the one member of the Firm the Sussexes are still on good terms with. Vogue editor Edward Enninful isn’t involved in the project despite being on good terms with the couple, it has been claimed. In 2019, Mr Enninful achieved a coup when the Duchess of Sussex agreed to guest edit an edition called Forces for Change which was the fastest selling edition in the magazine’s history.

Sir Elton John, a great friend of the late Princess Diana, is also absent, despite previously defending the Sussexes. He and his husband David Furnish have reportedly hosted the couple at his home in Nice in the south of France. Mr Furnish was one of executives working on he proposed Archewell show Pearl which was eventually scrapped. Last week, the Duke sent a video message to Sir Elton thanking him for his friendship. READ MORE: Sussexes urged to admit mistakes – expect fans to ‘swallow gospel’

According to The Daily Mail, US sources have revealed that Oprah Winfrey and the Obamas are wary about wading into what they regard as a “family drama.” A spokesman for the Earl Spencer declined to say whether he or his sisters Jane and Sarah might appear in the programme, although sources indicate that this was unlikely. There are unconfirmed rumours that the Duchesses’ mother Doria Ragland could appear, although she has never previously spoken on camera. Express.co.uk has approached The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.