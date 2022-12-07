Prince Harry is ‘keen to get away from heckling’ claims expert

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, received an award at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York on Tuesday evening. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a mixed reception upon entering the venue.

When entering the building in New York City, a heckler could be heard shouting: “Meghan! What do you think about destroying the Royal Family?”

Meghan ignored the protester and continued from the car straight inside the building, however, Harry appeared to close his umbrella right in front of the press cameras to avoid any more footage being recorded.

Later on, inside the venue, the Duke and Duchess were asked a few questions about their upcoming Netflix documentary which airs on December 8, which they both declined to answer.

For instance, one question was: “Harry, do you have a message for your family?” Another was: “Are you harming your family, Harry?”

