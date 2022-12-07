Prince Harry’s libel fight could cost him whopping £1.2m





The High Court has heard the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited could cost the Prince an eye watering £1.2 million. The case refers to an article published by The Mail on Sunday back in February titled: ‘Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute’. The story made reference to another High Court case filed by Prince Harry against the Home Office which has challenged the decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family during visits to the UK.

Judge Barbara Fontaine heard Prince Harry’s legal battle against ANL will cost him close to £1.2 million at a High Court hearing on Tuesday, the Telegraph reports. Lawyers acting on behalf of Prince Harry outlined that they would seek to claim £631,035 of this amount back in costs, if the case is settled in his favour. Judge Fontaine described the estimated total costs of the legal challenge as “extremely high” and set the amount recoverable for Prince Harry at £341.839, almost half the amount proposed by the Duke’s lawyers. The Judge also heard that the two parties had agreed to continue negotiations with the aim to reach a settlement by January 20.

ANL has contested the Duke’s libel claim on the basis that the article expressed an “honest opinion” and did not cause “serious harm” to Prince Harry’s reputation. Ben Gallop, who is representing ANL, told the High Court the publisher’s estimated costs are just over £500,000. He added that the costs suggested by the Duke’s legal team were “wholly disproportionate” for a case in which the trial is due to last between two and four days. Jane Phillips, representing Prince Harry, has explained the costs are exceptionally high due to the “high profile” nature of the legal challenge and the level of public interest in the case. Read more: Sussexes urged to admit mistakes – expect fans to ‘swallow gospel’