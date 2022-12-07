Princess Charlotte is most likely to inherit Diana’s ‘iconic’

Palace sources say discussions are underway to secure the heirloom, which currently resides with Diana’s youngest brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, for Charlotte.

The source claimed: “William is quite aware the Earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

Another royal insider claimed Charlotte knows about the tiara through learning about her grandmother Diana, and cannot wait to one day try it on.

They said: “Lottie knows all about her ‘Granny Diana’ – after all, Diana is one of her middle names. She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara,” they told Australian magazine New Idea.

