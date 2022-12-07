Queen Camilla dons £72K ‘feminine’ brooch for magazine cover

While the origin of the brooch is unknown, Camilla was also gifted a stick insect brooch by her late father before she joined the Royal Family.

Camilla’s ballerina brooch won the approval of some royal fans recently, with one Twitter user @CoutureRoyals tweeting: “Love that Camilla is wearing a ballerina brooch from Van Cleef and Arpels!”

The Queen Consort pinned her ballerina brooch to a striking red dress, and she styled her hair in her signature flicky waves.

She wore a simple necklace on a long chain, and her Art Deco diamond engagement ring from King Charles was on full display.