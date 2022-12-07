‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Netflix Series: Everything

Bridgerton is getting a spin-off series in the form of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that will dive deeper into the character we’ve come to know and love in the main show. Here’s a deep dive into everything currently known about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story series coming to Netflix in 2023.

The new spin-off will serve as a limited series (meaning that it’s only designed to be a single season-long) to the main Bridgerton series, which has been a smash hit for Netflix. As of September 2021, the series continues to be one of the most-watched (of the announced statistics) Netflix Original shows. The mothership show for this new spin-off has been renewed through to season 4.

As a prequel, the show will rewind the clock and walk us through how Queen Charlotte became the iconic character in the mothership series.

Alongside the initial announcement of the spin-off, Netflix’s Bela Bajaria (head of global TV) said the following on the new spin-off:

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,”

Beyond just Queen Charlotte, more Bridgerton projects are also in development thanks to an expanded deal with Netflix. Beyond the main series and this new spin-off, virtual reality experiences, a video game, and other in-person events have been teased.

Now let’s dig into the details as to what we can expect and, perhaps more importantly when we could see Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story released on Netflix.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story featured at Netflix’s TUDUM Event

We first saw Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at Netflix’s TUDUM event.

The first look revealed the hilarious way in which Queen Charlotte would meet her betrothed, King George.

Charlotte firmly put her foot in her mouth at their first encounter as she was caught attempting to escape the grounds, not realizing the person who had caught her was, in fact, the King and her betrothed.

When will Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story be released on Netflix?

At Tudum, Netflix only announced a general 2023 release date.

What’s on Netflix can reveal that Netflix is currently eying a May 4th, 2023 release date for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, although that’s yet to be confirmed.

Who’s behind Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix?

Shonda Rhimes will serve as the main writer on the show. This is the first time Shonda has been directly involved in the writing as she served only as an executive producer on the main series.

Betsy Beers and Tom Verica serve as producers on the new spin-off. They’ve partnered with Rhimes on projects in the past, including Bridgerton, and non-Netflix projects, including Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away with Murder.

Lyn Paolo will serve as costume designer on the limited series spin-off. Her work has scooped two Primetime Emmys in the past and can be seen on productions such as Scandal, The West Wing, Little Fires Everywhere, and most recently, in Netflix’s Inventing Anna series (also produced by Shonda Rhimes).

Notably, Red Ribbon Productions Limited for Netflix is listed in numerous locations as the production company alongside Shondaland.

What to expect from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

We’ve got two official loglines for the new series.

Ahead of production start, here was the logline for the new spin-off series:

“A limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, that will center on the rise and love life of a young Charlotte. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.”

Netflix’s Media Center provides the following synopsis for the new series:

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

The book series Bridgerton is based on real history, so we can take some cues as to what we can expect. As NuttyHistory excellently compiled in their video below, Queen Charlotte was a character “who was stranger than fiction” in real life.

Notably, they are covered in the video below:

Charlotte married 6 hours after meeting the king after living in Germany as a Princess.

How Charlotte was one of the first people to recognize the talent of the young Mozart – could we see this discovery in the prequel?

Her ancestorial history given that it’s been a rather contentious topic since the show’s release. You can find numerous stories asking the question as to whether Queen Charlotte was the first monarch of color in the UK.

There’s also this excellent news report from WCNC, based in Charlotte, North Carolina (a state named after the monarch), that dives into the historical figure’s history.

How many episodes will be in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Eight episodes will make up the mini-series.

Here are the currently known episode titles:

Episode 101 – Queen To Be (Written by Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tom Verica)

Who will star in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix?

You’ll see some new and returning faces for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Let’s first dig into the returning faces from the main series:

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

as Queen Charlotte Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

as Lady Agatha Danbury Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

Here’s who will debut in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story:

India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

as Young Queen Charlotte Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger

as Vivian Ledger Keir Charles as Lord Ledger

as Lord Ledger Sam Clemmett as Brimsley

as Brimsley Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

as Lord Bute Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

as Princess Augusta Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

as Adolphus Rob Maloney as Royal Doctor

as Royal Doctor Corey Mylchreest as King George

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

as Lord Danbury Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

as Brimsley Arsema Thomas as Lady Danbury

as Lady Danbury Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet Ledger

Where is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in production?

Thanks to numerous sources, production on the limited series was originally due to begin in January 2022. ProductionWeekly later reported that production got underway on February 6th and confirms that it’ll be wrapped by May 2022.

It will take place in London, with the production expecting to take advantage of Shepperton Studios, who expanded its relationship with Netflix last November. PW also notes that filming occurs at Ditton Manor in Royal Berkshire. The show has a working title of Jewels.

On March 28th, Tom Verica, the director of the series, posted that filming had started on Instagram, saying:

“New chapter. Day 1 filming. Never gets old. #DirectorsPOV Wait til you see what we’ve got in store!”

On August 30th, filming concluded on the series which is exactly as it was originally scheduled:

That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait. pic.twitter.com/VnkWJFgSz0 — Tom Verica (@tomverica) August 30, 2022

Note: This article was first published in September 2021 and has been updated to reflect new information. It was last updated in December 2022.