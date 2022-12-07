Queen Maxima channels Queen Elizabeth II in outfit ‘only she can





Queen Maxima yesterday hosted a meeting for the Dutch-based Mind Us organisation, of which she is honoray president. Similar to Mind UK, the organisation aims to help young people dealing with mental health issues.

Maxima opened the meeting with a speech on stage. She looked beautiful in a purple blouse and a matching pair of trousers. Held in the Dutch Royal Family’s palace, Maxima arrived at the meeting wearing a blue, collarless coat, made from a teddy bear-like material. This was from Dutch-based brand Natan Couture – a designer Maxima favours. She has been seen in his coat on many past occasions. Maxima’s purple blouse was also by Natan Couture. READ MORE: Camilla’s latest photo places her ‘firmly in the heart of the family’

Called the Lorna Lavender Silk Crepe Top, the top had a high neck and slightly billowed sleeves. Maxima had tucked this into her trousers, which were exactly the same colour, and also by Natan Couture. The royal continued the purple theme with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels, called the Bianca Purple Suede Pumps. Maxima has worn these heels on multiple occasions in the past, and they matched her all-purple look perfectly yesterday.

Pamela Lipscomb wrote: “She looks wonderful in that very bright purple.” Florence Pit said: “Love that unusual mix of colours.” Maxima’s decision to wear an outfit in only one colour is interesting as it is what Queen Elizabeth II used to do – the late British monarch was often seen in one bold, bright colour. According to Sophie, Countess of Wessex, this was so the monarch could stand out in a crowd. In an interview for the documentary The Queen at 90, she explained: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say, ‘I saw the Queen’. Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”