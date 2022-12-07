Raheem Sterling ‘desperate’ to rejoin England squad for France

Raheem Sterling is reportedly desperate to return to the England squad as he weighs up whether or not to return to Qatar after returning to the UK on Sunday after his home was burgled. The Chelsea star is expected to make his decision tomorrow with a statement set to be released.

Sterling returned home before England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 after thieves broke into his home. While no one was physically harmed during the burglary, his partner and three children have been left badly shaken, with the 27-year-old returning to be with them.

Surrey Police have confirmed that watches and jewellery were taken from his home but thankfully no one was at home during the time of the break-in.

The winger is said to be desperate to return to the squad ahead of the crunch quarter-final with France but he will not do so until he has been given complete security assurances over his family’s safety.

