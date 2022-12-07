Real estate agent teams up with HSAR and PAWS to help homeless

Amber Donnelly with Century 21 is helping the dogs at High Sierra Animal Rescue (HSAR) and the cats at Plumas Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) with a holiday fundraiser.

Amber donated stockings and brought them to Loyalton Elementary School where sixth-grade students decorated them for HSAR and PAWS. Students made up personalized stockings for each adoptable animal and even made extra for homeless pets who have yet to arrive.

These stockings are part of a treat and toy drive that Amber is promoting this holiday season. Community members are encouraged to donate treats and toys to help these homeless pets feel a little more loved during this special time of year.

You are welcome to donate dog treats or toys to HSAR in person at 103 Meadowridge Lane in Delleker. You can also purchase them online from their Chewy or Amazon wishlists at highsierraanimalrescue.org/make-a-donation. Cat treats and toys can be dropped off at PAWS in person at 2453 E Main St. Quincy. Amber has offered to pick up treats and toys or have people drop them off at her office in Portola.

The staff and board members of HSAR would like to thank Amber for her generosity and kindness this holiday season. Amber supports HSAR with a monthly contribution and visits the rescue to promote daily needs and adoptable dogs. The animals and people of these organizations thank the sweet kids who helped make the holidays more colorful and cheerful for animals in need.