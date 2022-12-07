Rod Stewart’s son rushed to hospital after collapsing at football

Sir Rod Stewart, 77, has shared how his son Aiden, 11, was rushed to hospital after “going blue” during a football game. His parents Rod and wife Penny Lancaster, 51, feared their son might be having a heart attack.
Aiden was taken away in an ambulance after collapsing whilst playing for his Young Hoops Under 12s team.
Sir Rod said: “We thought my boy had a heart attack. He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down.
“It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.
“Another boy fell backwards and banged his head – he’s still not back.
READ MORE: Prue Leith breaks silence as Matt Lucas quits Great British Bake Off
The Grammy-winning musician is father to Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renée, Liam, Alastair and Aiden.
Rod famously welcomed his first child, Sarah, with ex Susannah Boffey in 1963 in an affair he had when he was just 18, which was immortalised in the hit song Maggie May.
The couple ultimately decided to put their daughter up for adoption and it was only decades later that the star would reconnect with his eldest child, now 58.
Rod went on to marry Alana Stewart in 1979 and the couple welcomed daughter Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42.
Following his divorce from Alana in 1984, The Handbags and Gladrags singer then dated Kelly Emberg, who gave birth to Ruby, 35, in 1987.
Rod wed Rachel Hunter in 1990, who gave him daughter Renee, 30, and son Liam, 28.
His final romantic chapter began with model Penny more than two decades ago, and the star has candidly spoken about still being “madly in love” with his wife.
Source link