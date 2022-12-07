Royal expert sets out ‘only real option’ in Harry and Meghan title row





A royal expert has dismissed fresh calls for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be stripped of their titles following their Netflix show bombshell. US-based commentator Kinsey Schofield said the “only real option” for people who are “angry” is to boycott the Sussexes’ docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan.

Ms Schofield, who runs the ToDiForDaily website, claimed stripping the Duke and Duchess of their Sussex titles would be a “difficult task”. She added that the move would see Meghan become known as Princess Henry. Ms Schofield’s comments come as the couple’s series is sparking controversy before it has even aired after two explosive trailers dropped. The royal commentator told Express.co.uk: “Harry was born a prince and will always be a King’s son and son of the very beloved Princess Diana.

“Stripping him of his titles would be a difficult task and I believe Meghan would automatically become Princess Henry. “So, the two would still be walking around with royal titles to monetise from, technically. “I know people are angry, but their only real option is to not buy their books, listen to their podcasts, or stream their tv shows.” Referring to reports that Prince Joachim of Denmark is relocating his family to the US, she added: “Maybe if Danish royals Prince Joachim and Princess Marie really move to America with their family, Harry and Meghan’s brand won’t be so in demand.”

Ms Schofield’s comments come as the first three episodes of the six-part series debut on Netflix tomorrow, before the second half are out next week. Two dramatic teasers have been released ahead of the launch of the show. In the latest trailer, the Duke of Sussex spoke of a “dirty game” within the monarchy where there is “leaking” and “planting of stories”. He adds: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.” Billed as a “global event”, Netflix has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”. The streaming giant added that it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”.

It said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”. The series features commentary from friends and family, as well as historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press. It adds: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.” The director is two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus. Harry and Meghan signed their lucrative deal with Netflix after quitting royal duties for a new life in the US in 2020. The Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in a well-documented rift with his brother Prince William and has a fractured relationship with his father King Charles.