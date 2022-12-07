Russia on high alert as air raid siren activated at key airfield

Andrey Rublev has opened up on his decision to speak out against the war in Ukraine this year as a Russian player.

The world No 8 famously wrote “no war please” on the camera lens at a tournament in February just days after Russia invaded Ukraine and had no regrets about his gesture. It comes after his mum claimed that it had been a difficult year for her son, who had been “provoked” by the media at times.

Rublev has been one of the most vocal Russian tennis players since his country invaded Ukraine, using his platform to call for peace on multiple occasions including as recently as his last event of the season at the ATP Finals, when he wrote “peace peace peace all we need” on the camera lens after winning an all-Russian clash against Daniil Medvedev.

It wasn’t the first time that the 25-year-old used his routine signing of a camera lens during a tournament to send a message, as he first spoke out during the Dubai Championships as he pleaded for “no war”. And Rublev has now reflected on his initial decision to take a stand against his country’s actions.

READ MORE