Sabine Gould, 59, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Mary Gould.

Mrs. Gould is survived by her husband, Frank Cruz; three sons, Michael Gould, Donald Bray and Jeremy Cruz; four grandchildren, Adelaide, Ravaiya, Anthony and Dezira; one brother, Barney Gould; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Gould is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine

Grove with Brother Ben Underhill officiating. A private burial will be held in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed chismfamilyfunerals.com.