Schofield sparks angry This Morning backlash over Lady Hussey

Last week, Queen Consort Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness of domestic violence. While there, abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani was asked repeatedly where she was from by Lady Hussey, who has since resigned from her role at the palace. Following the backlash from her remarks, This Morning’s Phillip Schofield admitted there could be another side to the story.
Presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent anti-racism award at The Ripple of Hope gala.
Touching on Meghan and Harry’s previous allegations of racist remarks made to them by members of the Royal Family, guest Tom Swarbrick gave his thoughts.
He questioned: “Are they genuine whistleblowers about what’s been going on behind closed doors in the rRoyal Family? In which case, history might be on their side.
“Look at the thing that happened at the palace last week, where a woman was accosted on ‘where are you from?’ from members of the royal staff.”
READ MORE:Holly Willoughby shuts down ITV guest as she defends Meghan Markle
ProfoundryCo added: “This Morning happy to slate and shame Lady Susan Hussey the other day, now Philip saying that she probably has her own side to the story and defending her honour. Such poor magazine-style journalism.”
“I wish #ThisMorning would just get rid of Philip Scoffield he is vile man who is so privileged and out of touch,” said Twitter user AnaisT16.
Vickster51 slammed: “Oh so now we’re suggesting the woman who was repeatedly questioned about her heritage wasn’t telling the truth are we? Wow, that’s certainly a take.”
With bouquetcelia commenting: “Never usually see any of this. Wow, how biassed is Phil [sic] #MeghanandHarry #ThisMorning.”
Last week, Ngozi appeared on Good Morning Britain to speak about the incident.
Touching on when she was asked where she was really from, Ngozi said: “This question was asked about seven or eight times. Then she said, ‘Oh I see I’m going to have a challenge.’
“Then you realise, this is not about age because she seems to be quite capable of conducting herself, this is what it is, this is what we call racism but I don’t know what to do.”
This Morning airs weekdays on ITV from 10am.
Source link