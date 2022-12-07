Scots-Irish research guide subject of book

An index finishes off the book. If this is your subject of interest, this work by a noted expert should be worth having in your library. It is available for $34.95 from the Genealogical Publishing Company of Baltimore at genealogical.com or call 800-296-6687.

1921 Scotland Census released

The 1921 Census of Scotland has been released by the National Records of Scotland and is available on the ScotlandsPeople website, scotlandspeople.gov.uk. The 1921 census returns are now indexed and searchable, joining other census records starting with 1841 and every decade since. Once you register, you have access, not only to the censuses, but lots of other records digitized therein, such as church registers since 1553, some of the oldest records onsite.

Beyond 2022, Irish reclaiming the records

As mentioned before, the Beyond2022 Project was created in Ireland to build a database to make up for the loss of records in the 1922 explosion/fire in Dublin. This site, beyond2022.ie, is where to go to see how they are doing.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga. 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.